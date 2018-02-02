Doctors concerned at-home palliative care could die in Scarborough

“We’re not asking for more. We’re asking for parity – for ourselves, for our patients,” says Dr. Deva Nicholas, the team’s co-founder.

“It’s almost punitive. They’re setting us up to fail.”

It’s as if Ontario’s health ministry doesn’t understand the savings generated by keeping patients out of Scarborough’s hospital beds and emergency rooms, said Nicholas.

This week, David Jensen, ministry spokesperson, said future CPOC payments depend on agreement with the Ontario Medical Association, “and as such it would be inappropriate to comment on this matter during ongoing negotiations.”

There’s also persistent belief among the physicians, and patient families, that support services and equipment for palliative patients – such as mattresses designed to prevent wounds – are in shorter supply in Scarborough than elsewhere.

On a visit last month, McDonald, who also has dementia, said he was doing fine and smiled at his daughter. “It’s been cold here,” he added.

“This is one of the better days,” said Nicholas, who started seeing McDonald in August, visiting every few weeks. Months ago, she diagnosed him with shingles, a painful rash caused by the chicken pox virus, and prevented its worst effects.

Later, at a low-rise apartment building nearby, she examined Gary Mazzara, who was living in Brampton in 2016 when, one Sunday morning, he suddenly sat down, short of breath.

“I was full of tumors,” said Mazzara, who, diagnosed with lymphoma, was sent to live with his brother in Scarborough, expected to die within months. He became Nicholas’s patient in October 2016.

“But I proved them wrong,” added Mazzara, 69, a former semi-pro boxer who demonstrated to Nicholas how he can lift his legs. “I’m trying to walk now, and she’s worried I’m going to fail.”

In West Hill, Rick Buckingham is certain home palliative care extended his father Gerald’s life. From 2010, the elder Buckingham has, “on his own nickle,” paid to make his personal care round-the-clock at home.

Last May, he left hospital bedbound and requiring chronic care. Without D’Souza coming to visit, his son said, the former commissary and coffee truck business owner, now 91, “would have gone to a nursing home and I am sure by now he would have passed away.”

Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities leads Scarborough’s palliative program and gets provincial funds to provide administration and nurse navigators who work with physicians and also visit patients.

“There is a huge gap that it’s filling and a huge need in Scarborough that’s being met,” CEO Jeanie Joaquin said recently, adding her community health centre is trying to stabilize the physician team.

“The need is great, so they also need to be recruiting new physicians.”

SCHC also oversees a hospice care program supporting patients and caregivers at its Mid-Scarborough Hub location on Eglinton Avenue East.

Scarborough has no residential hospice. The 10-bed Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care facility planned to open in 2019 would be the first.