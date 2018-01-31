Scarborough councillor aims to rename Hupfield Park after Viola Desmond

A Scarborough city councillor believes the City of Toronto should rename one of its parks after Canadian civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond.

With the support of colleague Glenn De Baeremaeker, Neethan Shan plans to introduce a motion during this week’s Toronto Council meeting calling on city staff to research the feasibility of renaming Hupfield Park, in Malvern, after Desmond. Should his motion be approved by council, a staff report would come to Scarborough Community Council later this year with a recommendation on whether to rename the park, located near the intersection of Neilson Road and Finch Avenue.

Even though Desmond has no ties to Scarborough, the importance of her role to the black civil rights movement in Canada merits a local honour, said Shan.

“I think (such an honour) would be reflective of the history of the country as well as this community,” said Shan last week.

Desmond was arrested and jailed in 1946 for sitting in the lower section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre instead of the balcony where black people were expected to sit, segregated from whites. She unsuccessfully fought all the way to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to have her conviction overturned, receiving a posthumous pardon and official apology in 2010.

While Desmond is frequently compared to U.S. civil rights icon Rosa Parks, there are significant differences in their experiences.

Desmond’s arrest took place nine years before Parks refused to give her bus seat up to a white passenger. While Parks was challenging entrenched laws enforcing racial segregation, no such legislation existed in Nova Scotia, even if the charges Desmond faced were very clearly racially motivated.

Desmond’s likeness will appear on the front of the new $10 bill, scheduled to enter circulation in 2018.

Hupfield Park is located next to Mary Shadd Public School, named for the first female black newspaper publisher in North America. That, combined with the large percentage of Afro-Canadians living in Malvern makes the Hupfield location ideal for a renaming in honour of Desmond, said Shan.