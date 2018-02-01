Battle over Long Branch lot severances divides south Etobicoke community

When Emanuel and Jennifer Leca first discovered Long Branch three years ago, they immediately fell in love with the lakeside Etobicoke community and knew it was where they wanted to raise their young son.
The couple also knew, however, that they couldn’t afford to build a home in the area without help — and so they began exploring the option of buying a 50-foot lot, severing the property, and sharing it with friends, so that both young families could build new homes on the resultant neighbouring lots.
“We never imagined it was going to be this way, though. If we had, we never would have touched this area,” Jennifer said of couple’s decision to purchase a property on Garden Place in 2015 — a decision she said they made before discovering just how contentious an issue lot severances are in Long Branch.
After learning how much resistance from neighbours they would likely encounter, the couple said they tried to work with nearby residents and city planners alike — going door-to-door to speak with 60 neighbours, delaying their application by nearly six months to negotiate with the city planning department, and bringing their original application down in both height and gross floor area.
And yet, the couple lamented, they still ended up encountering costly roadblocks that landed them at the Ontario Municipal Board.
Three years and an estimated $160,000 in additional costs later, the Lecas said they finally got their severance approval and are now counting down the days until their April move-in date — albeit, warily.
“It’s been a crazy three years, and it’s not done yet,” Emanuel said, noting that the long journey to get to this point is one that’s, unfortunately, seen them feud with some of their new neighbours — many of them members of the Long Branch Neighbourhood Association (LBNA).
“We’ve gotten to where we are now through a lot of hard work and sacrifice, but we’re not at the point where, if something else goes wrong, we can recover from it financially. We put all our eggs in this basket and it’s really scary — and I don’t think these people realize that.”
Now, to help other families avoid the costly setbacks they endured, the Lecas recently joined about 70 other local residents in signing a petition urging Toronto councillors to vote against the Long Branch Neighbourhood Character Guidelines, a city-initiated pilot project that aims to ensure any future development is “undertaken in a manner which is sensitive and generally consistent with the existing physical character of the neighbourhood.”
Led by Twenty-Sixth Street resident David Matoc, the loosely organized group of petitioners argue that the guidelines — which were unanimously approved at city council on Jan. 31 — impinge on their rights to do as they see fit on their private land.
“To us, it’s overstepping bounds. It’s up to the individual property owner to say ‘This is what the needs of my family are,’ and if they can do it within the limitations of the zoning bylaw, then why should anyone have a say in the design?” Matoc said in his critique of the guidelines, which focus on six themes: height and massing; building elements; driveways and garages; setbacks and landscape; special features; and heritage.
“It’s 100 pages of specifics that limit choice — and that’s not how it should work.”
Etobicoke-Lakeshore Coun. Mark Grimes, however, said the guidelines aren’t as much about dictating building materials and banning lot severances altogether, as they are about stopping developers from descending upon Long Branch to make a “fast buck” at the neighbourhood’s expense.
“All these guys were coming in, severing these lots, taking down 100-year-old trees, and not really respecting what was going on around them,” he said.
“I’ve heard loud and clear from Long Branch residents who aren’t happy with developers decimating these 50-foot lots that’ve been there for years, so I asked Planning to look into it,” Grimes added.
“We did a lot of work, a lot of consultation on the guidelines, and residents have overwhelmingly been really responsive — and that’s who I represent: not the developers who are coming in from Richmond Hill and the GTA, but the residents.”
That sentiment was echoed by LBNA chair Christine Mercado, who said the vast majority of her association’s members are on board with the Long Branch Neighbourhood Character Guidelines.
“I wish there was a middle ground, but the only middle ground we can find is things like these guidelines that actually help make city bylaws and the Official Plan clearer for people who are applying for these variances to sever their lots,” she said, characterizing the guidelines’ creation as a two-year collaborative process that all stakeholders were invited to contribute to.
While the Lecas and Matoc allege that LBNA members’ vocal opposition to their property plans is tantamount to bullying, Mercado declined to comment, noting that the association’s mandate is simply to assist residents in participating in the planning process through education.
“Under the Planning Act, people have the right to ask for consent and variances (for lot severances, etc.), and as a community of people who are interested in the impact of those, we have the right to express our concerns,” she said.
“What I hope they can understand is that we live in a community, so what you do on your property does impact other people.”
