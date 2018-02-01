Battle over Long Branch lot severances divides south Etobicoke community

“To us, it’s overstepping bounds. It’s up to the individual property owner to say ‘This is what the needs of my family are,’ and if they can do it within the limitations of the zoning bylaw, then why should anyone have a say in the design?” Matoc said in his critique of the guidelines, which focus on six themes: height and massing; building elements; driveways and garages; setbacks and landscape; special features; and heritage.

“It’s 100 pages of specifics that limit choice — and that’s not how it should work.”

Etobicoke-Lakeshore Coun. Mark Grimes, however, said the guidelines aren’t as much about dictating building materials and banning lot severances altogether, as they are about stopping developers from descending upon Long Branch to make a “fast buck” at the neighbourhood’s expense.

“All these guys were coming in, severing these lots, taking down 100-year-old trees, and not really respecting what was going on around them,” he said.

“I’ve heard loud and clear from Long Branch residents who aren’t happy with developers decimating these 50-foot lots that’ve been there for years, so I asked Planning to look into it,” Grimes added.

“We did a lot of work, a lot of consultation on the guidelines, and residents have overwhelmingly been really responsive — and that’s who I represent: not the developers who are coming in from Richmond Hill and the GTA, but the residents.”

That sentiment was echoed by LBNA chair Christine Mercado, who said the vast majority of her association’s members are on board with the Long Branch Neighbourhood Character Guidelines.

“I wish there was a middle ground, but the only middle ground we can find is things like these guidelines that actually help make city bylaws and the Official Plan clearer for people who are applying for these variances to sever their lots,” she said, characterizing the guidelines’ creation as a two-year collaborative process that all stakeholders were invited to contribute to.

While the Lecas and Matoc allege that LBNA members’ vocal opposition to their property plans is tantamount to bullying, Mercado declined to comment, noting that the association’s mandate is simply to assist residents in participating in the planning process through education.

“Under the Planning Act, people have the right to ask for consent and variances (for lot severances, etc.), and as a community of people who are interested in the impact of those, we have the right to express our concerns,” she said.

“What I hope they can understand is that we live in a community, so what you do on your property does impact other people.”



