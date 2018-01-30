DINE SAFE TORONTO: 14 restaurants don't get a green pass by inspectors

Toronto Public Health issued a yellow conditional pass to 14 restaurants for significant infractions.
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspections between Monday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Food establishments in this report include food processing/storage facilities, restaurants and food service, mobile food premises and banquet and catering facilities.
CAFE CALIFORNIA, 538 CHURCH ST.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 24, 2018.
Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies
Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer
CHICKEN IDOL, 140 CARLTON ST.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 22, 2018.
Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety
Operator fail to properly maintain rooms
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
Operator fail to properly maintain equipment(NON-FOOD)
Operator fail to properly wash equipment
Operator fail to provide adequate pest control
FRESHII, 40 KING ST. W.
Food Court Vendor
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 24, 2018.
Fail to provide hot and cold water for hand washing in food preparation area O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 20(1)(c)
Operator fail to provide hot/cold water under pressure
FRESHLY SQUEEZED, 200 FRONT ST. W.
Food Take Out
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 26, 2018.
Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)
Fail to Produce Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Muncipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(c)
Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety
Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks
HAPPY DAY'S RESTAURANT & BAR, 1802 DANFORTH AVE.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 26, 2018.
Operator fail to clean washroom fixtures
Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)
Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety
Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils
Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
Operator fail to properly wash equipment
Operator fail to properly maintain rooms
KRYSTOS MODERN GREEK CUISINE, 3200 DUFFERIN ST.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 22, 2018.
Operator fail to provide washroom supplies
Operator fail to properly store liquid waste
Operator fail to provide easily readable thermometer(s)
Operator fail to properly maintain rooms
Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.
Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated
Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety
Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety
Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)
Operator fail to use proper cloths
Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer
Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks
Employee fail to wash hands when required
Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies
Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)
Food handler fail to wear headgear
SUKHO THAI, 1442 DUNDAS ST. W.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 25, 2018.
Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety
Operator fail to provide easily readable thermometer(s)
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
SUSHI STYLE, 80 DUNDAS ST. E.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 26, 2018.
Food handler fail to wear headgear
Operator fail to use proper equipment to ensure food safety
OPERATOR FAIL TO ENSURE SINGLE-SERVICE ARTICLES KEPT IN PLACE PREVENTING CONTAMINATION O. REG 562/90 SEC. 59(D)
Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
Operator fail to properly wash equipment
TASTE OF MEDITERRANEAN, 348 FRONT ST. W.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 25, 2018.
Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)
Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies
Operator fail to provide washroom supplies
Fail to Produce Most Recent Food Safety Inspection Report(s). Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(E)(5)
Fail to Post Licence Adjacent to Food Safety Inspection Notice. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(E)(4)
Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)
Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils
Operator fail to use proper cloths
Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)
Operator fail to provide easily readable thermometer(s)
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
Operator fail to properly wash equipment
Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter
TEA SHOP 168, 495 BLOOR ST. W.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 24, 2018.
Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies
Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)
Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils
Operator fail to properly maintain equipment(NON-FOOD)
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
THAI EXPRESS, 40 KING ST. W.
Food Court Vendor
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 22, 2018.
Fail to provide hot and cold water for hand washing in food preparation area O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 20(1)(c)
Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety
Operate food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary condition O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 11(a)(ii)
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
TIANJIN AUNTY'S STEAM BUN, 8 HANSON ST.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 26, 2018.
Operator fail to properly maintain equipment
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
UMI SUSHI EXPRESS, 200 FRONT ST. W.
Restaurant
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 26, 2018.
Fail to Produce Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(c)
Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils
Operator fail to properly maintain equipment
Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks
Operator fail to provide easily readable thermometer(s)
Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms
WHAT A BAGEL, 3515 BATHURST ST.
Bakery
One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 26, 2018.
Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated
Operator fail to provide adequate pest control
The website for the DineSafe inspection program is www.toronto.ca/health/dinesafe. It is designed to provide the public with information about inspections of food establishments in Toronto.
Every drinking and eating establishment in Toronto must, continually and prominently, post the most recent food safety inspection notice, as issued without alteration, at or near the main entrance.
There are three (3) types of notices:
A Pass notice will be issued when only minor or no infractions are observed during an inspection.
If Minor Infractions are repeated at the next inspection, the Public Health Inspector may issue a ticket to obtain compliance. Fines range from $45 to $370 depending on the severity of the infraction.
A Conditional Pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection.
When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection. If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a PASS Notice will be issued. If the infractions are not corrected by the time of the first re-inspection, a ticket will be issued and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date. If at the time of the second re-inspection the items have not been corrected, a summons to court will be issued and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur.
A Closed notice will be issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately. A food establishment can only be closed when a health hazard is present.
An Order to Close the establishment and/or remove the health hazard will be issued. A Public Health Inspector will visit daily to make sure that the establishment remains closed. Failure to comply with an Order to Close will lead to additional charges. When all of the infractions listed in the Order and all other significant or crucial infractions are corrected, the establishment will receive a PASS Notice and may be re-opened. Any repeated or new crucial infractions may result in the operator being issued with a summons to court and referral to the Licensing Tribunal for further action.
