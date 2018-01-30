Help support east Toronto school's upcoming 'Make-It' Fair

An elementary school in the Beach Hill area is seeking donations for its upcoming 'Make-It' Fair.

The fourth annual, volunteer-run event, which will showcase local makers in all forms from do-it-yourself electronics to craft hacking and more, is set for Saturday, April 7 at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School, 80 Bowmore Rd. Admission is free.

Some of the most-needed items include wrapping/toilet paper rolls, shoe/cereal boxes, plastic packaging that hold toys together, ribbons/bows, small broke appliances and toys (that can be dismantled), milk/egg cartons, PET bottles, food packaging, and used wrapping paper for the activity table.

All cartons, boxes and containers should be clean and dry.