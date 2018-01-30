Donations needed for east Toronto's Prom 911

Donations are now being accepted for 55 Division’s fifth annual 911 Prom program.

Created in 2014 by 55 Division’s former crime prevention/social media officer Rob McDonald and currently run by the division’s community response unit, Prom 911 outfits east Toronto teens with prom and graduation dresses/suits as well as shoes and accessories.

Dresses, handbags, shoes, suits, ties, jewelry and clothing hangers are especially needed.

People can drop off new and gently-used items at the local police station at 101 Coxwell Ave. at Dundas Street East.