Donations needed for east Toronto's Prom 911

Donations are now being accepted for 55 Division’s fifth annual 911 Prom program.
Created in 2014 by 55 Division’s former crime prevention/social media officer Rob McDonald and currently run by the division’s community response unit, Prom 911 outfits east Toronto teens with prom and graduation dresses/suits as well as shoes and accessories.
Dresses, handbags, shoes, suits, ties, jewelry and clothing hangers are especially needed.
People can drop off new and gently-used items at the local police station at 101 Coxwell Ave. at Dundas Street East.
Pickup day is set for Sunday, April 29.
For more information, call Const. Pavlina Jaresova at 416-808-5500.
