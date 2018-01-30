Suspended programs at Regent Park Community Centre leave users cold

Toronto’s shelter system has been hard-pressed to meet the needs of those living on the street this winter, but the city’s decision to turn the Regent Park Community Centre into a temporary warming centre has rankled some who relied on the facility.

The community centre suspended its instructional and drop-in programming to provide additional space for the homeless as of Jan. 4, leaving hundreds of participants without regular fitness and social opportunities. While after-school recreation care was relocated to Nelson Mandela Public School, many other programs have been put on hold.

Francine Barry, a regular user of the community centre, noted that she has missed out on roughly a month of osteofit, yoga and other classes while the community centre houses the homeless.

“All the kids and other people have been shut out completely and the program co-ordinators have said they have no idea when they’ll be up and running again,” she said.

She added that when she has visited the centre over the past month, she has been struck by the smell of smoke and has noticed some of the current occupants are drunk or under the influence of other substances.

“They have security guards, but they seem oblivious,” she noted.

Barry is not opposed to the homeless using the centre, but she believes there should have been some sort of compromise in which programs could be allowed to continue. She was enraged to learn that so many users were left without programming, particularly in Regent Park, where so many residents rely on city programming.

“We shouldn’t be forced out because they’re in there,” she said. “Do you think this would have happened in Rosedale or Forest Hill? People dump on Regent Park because they think we’re not worth it.”

Jane Arbour of the City of Toronto’s strategic communications department said the city estimates there would have been approximately 6,500 participant visits during the time the programs were suspended, with some 590 people using the instructional programming.

She added that the facility’s fitness centre, older adult lounge and youth space reopened with modified hours in mid-January, and that drop-in programming will be reinstated in the coming days.