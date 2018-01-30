Rotary Club of Toronto West hands out its Youth Impact Awards

The Rotary Club of Toronto West, which is based in Etobicoke but serves a larger west-Toronto area, has awarded youths and organizations serving youth for their hard work.

The awards were handed out at the club’s 19th annual Youth Impact Awards gala at the Old Mill Friday, Jan. 26.

Winners are: Lauren MacDonald (Youth Under 18 award), Jaxson Khan (Youth Under 25), Ted Swanston (Individual), Sustainable.TO (Business), Reach for the Rainbow (Community Organization) and Tom Mihalik (Lifetime Achievement).

MacDonald is a Grade 12 honours student at Toronto’s Ursula Franklin Academy where she is considered one of the student leaders who positively impacts her peers.