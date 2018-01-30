Rotary Club of Toronto West hands out its Youth Impact Awards

The Rotary Club of Toronto West, which is based in Etobicoke but serves a larger west-Toronto area, has awarded youths and organizations serving youth for their hard work.
The awards were handed out at the club’s 19th annual Youth Impact Awards gala at the Old Mill Friday, Jan. 26.
Winners are: Lauren MacDonald (Youth Under 18 award), Jaxson Khan (Youth Under 25), Ted Swanston (Individual), Sustainable.TO (Business), Reach for the Rainbow (Community Organization) and Tom Mihalik (Lifetime Achievement).
MacDonald is a Grade 12 honours student at Toronto’s Ursula Franklin Academy where she is considered one of the student leaders who positively impacts her peers.
Khan is a co-founder of Young Diplomats of Canada, which sends young delegates to global summits and co-ordinates with the Prime Minister’s Office.
Swanston, a chartered professional accountant, has been giving his time to various programs serving children and youth.
Sustainable.TO is a full-service architecture firm that designs construction solutions with the belief that it should be shared with younger generations for healthy living.
Reach for the Rainbow provides a variety of programs for children and youth with disabilities.
Mihalik, owner of Tom’s Place men’s clothing retailer, is well known for being involved with countless organizations serving youths.
