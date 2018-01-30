Christmas light display in Etobicoke raises $3K for SickKids

A few hundred people embraced the spirit of the holiday season in December to help an Etobicoke family raise a little more than $3,000 for The Hospital for Sick Children.
Louisa and Joseph Reda and some friends spent seven days planning the spectacular light display, another three days installing the lights on and around their Sabrina Drive home in the Martin Grove and Dixon roads area.
“We always put up Christmas lights so we thought this year, we’d do it for a good cause,” Louisa Reda said. “A lot of people were happy to donate just because they love the cause. Many said we were lighting up their holiday season.”
Some were families whose children have been treated at SickKids, Reda said.
Last fall, SickKids launched a $1.3-billion campaign to build a new SickKids – the largest fundraising campaign in Canadian health care history.
“We rely on the generous support of the community and are grateful to the Reda family for their holiday lights fundraising initiative…” Kara Chatfield, co-ordinator of community events with SickKids Foundation, said in a statement. “The contribution from the Reda family will help us to continue to fund the fight against the greatest challenges in child health, and to win.”
Neither of the Redas’ children has ever been treated at SickKids.
“We teach our children to give back to the community,” Reda said. “We felt this could be a great way to teach them over the holidays.”
Each night, Assunta, 4, and Luigi, 2, took turns flipping the switch to turn on their winter wonderland display.
“They loved it,” Reda said.
Recently, the family presented a cheque for $3,110 to SickKids staff “so the kids were able to see where the money goes,” their mom said.
Before Christmas 2016, Assunta and Luigi went on a Toys R Us toy shopping spree with gift cards won by their parents, and gifted the toys to children in SickKids.
Reda said her family’s 2017 charitable Christmas lights’ display won’t be their last.
“We went out on Boxing Day and bought 50 more boxes of Christmas lights for next year,” she said.
