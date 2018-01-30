Christmas light display in Etobicoke raises $3K for SickKids

A few hundred people embraced the spirit of the holiday season in December to help an Etobicoke family raise a little more than $3,000 for The Hospital for Sick Children.

Louisa and Joseph Reda and some friends spent seven days planning the spectacular light display, another three days installing the lights on and around their Sabrina Drive home in the Martin Grove and Dixon roads area.

“We always put up Christmas lights so we thought this year, we’d do it for a good cause,” Louisa Reda said. “A lot of people were happy to donate just because they love the cause. Many said we were lighting up their holiday season.”

Some were families whose children have been treated at SickKids, Reda said.