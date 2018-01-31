Traffic light to replace crosswalk on Brown's Line in south Etobicoke

Alderwood’s city councillor and the president of the area’s residents’ association support the city’s installation of traffic lights to replace a split pedestrian crossover on Brown’s Line in the hopes it will slow down traffic.

Earlier in January, Etobicoke York Community Council voted to endorse city transportation planners’ recommendations to install traffic lights after an April 2016 city-conducted speed study showed 85 per cent of drivers travelled at 63 kilometres per hour along the 50 km/h major arterial road.

“The installation of traffic control signals will provide a more appropriate form of crossing protection at this location,” city transportation staff stated in a December city staff report.

Two preventable collisions occurred there in the past three years, the report indicated.

Lee Huddleston, founder and president of the Alderwood Residents’ Association, lauded community council’s decision.

“I witnessed someone getting hit; a man was killed,” said Huddleston, a wife and mother of four, who has lived in Alderwood nearly 20 years and who grew up in the area.

“We need to slow down traffic, our neighbours and the community are saying. We need to figure out how we slow down traffic on Brown’s Line.”

In 2016, Huddleston formed the Alderwood Residents’ Association to give area residents a voice. Its Facebook page now has nearly 1,200 members.

Alderwood residents discussed the need for traffic lights on Brown’s Line on social media, and then contacted their Etobicoke-Lakeshore Coun. Mark Grimes’ office to ask about next steps.

Speeding and safety concerns at the crosswalk kept coming up in discussions with residents, Grimes said, noting drivers speeding in neighbourhoods is “one of the biggest complaints” he gets in his office.