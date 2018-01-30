North York General Hospital names Karyn Popovich as interim CEO

Following the departure of Tim Rutledge, North York General Hospital (NYGH) has appointed an interim CEO.

Karyn Popovich, vice-president of clinical programs, quality and risk, and chief nursing executive at the Leslie Street and Highway 401 hospital, will begin her new role on March 19.

After joining NYGH as a nurse in 1981, Popovich has since held numerous clinical leadership positions, including clinical educator, manager, unit administrator and program director. Since 2010, she has been a member of NYGH’s senior leadership team and she is also a member of the board of governors. In her current role, she is responsible for several programs and services, including medicine, critical care, elder care, emergency services, surgical services, cancer care and ambulatory services, mental health, quality and risk management, interprofessional practice, and research and education.

Popovich has a master’s degree in health sciences from Athabasca University and holds an adjunct clinical appointment at Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing at the University of Toronto.

After eight years as president and CEO of NYGH, Rutledge is taking on a new role with the newly formed health network comprised of Providence Health Care, St. Joseph’s Health Centre and St. Michael’s Hospital, NYGH announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Rutledge will continue within his role at NYGH until mid-March, when he will take on the position of president and CEO of the new health network.

“Tim took on the president and CEO role at NYGH in 2010, after spending almost 15 years in leadership roles within our organization, including chief of our emergency department from 1996 to 2007 and chair of the medical advisery committee from 2002 to 2004,” Murray J. Perelman, chair of NYGH board of governors, said in a release. “Over the past eight years, he has strengthened our commitment to patient and family-centred care through the establishment of the patient and family advisery committee, which brings the patient voice to every key initiative NYGH undertakes ... his new position will provide a tremendous opportunity to lead the development of a newly evolving health-care network, bringing together a full range of health-care services in an integrated environment.”



