Snow statement, extreme cold alert issued for Toronto

A special weather statement and extreme cold weather alert have been issued for Toronto Monday, Jan. 29.

The special weather statement from Environment Canada warns between five and 10 cm of snow is expected throughout the afternoon and evening, adding some localized areas could see 10-to-15 cm.

“Motorists and commuters should plan for accumulating snow for the commute later this afternoon and evening,” the statement cautioned. “Poor winter driving conditions from low visibility in snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads are expected.”

The snow is expected to taper off when the temperature drops overnight. It is expected to be -18 with the wind chill Tuesday morning.

An extreme cold weather alert has been issued by Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to -15 or lower, or when the wind chill is expected to feel like -20 or colder. As well as warning Torontonians to be cautious of falling temperatures, the alerts activate local services for vulnerable residents including additional shelter beds, overnight street outreach and other measures. Anyone who sees someone in need of street outreach assistance is encouraged to call 311. If it is an emergency, call 911.

