Don’t wait until you have a claim to find out if you’re well covered. Our brokers investigate the risks you might be exposed to and provide complete coverage for your insurance needs, helping you achieve real peace of mind.

On a Journey Together

You work hard to get to where you are at, and you want to protect your family and your heritage. At CHAT, we believe that our growth and prosperity is tied to that of the customers we serve. We help you understand why insurance is essential, what’s really at stake, and what to look out for. We are building a bridge together to ensure your continued success.

We are CHAT Insurance

CHAT is an acronym that stands for Commercial, Home, Auto and Travel, but we have already expanded our range to include Life and Health. We have grown from just one person back in 2009 to more than 30 employees, and serve more than 5000 policyholders in the Markham area.

The small size of our brokerage allows us to adapt in real time to the ever-changing needs of our community. As our customers’ needs evolve, so does our business. We’re already providing coverage for a number of traditional Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese businesses.

We believe there is a product out there to fit every insurance need, and if we don’t have it yet, we’ll get it. In 2016, we are happy to introduce our new website. And we plan to always keep growing to better serve our customers and to make insurance simpler.

What We Believe In

Every broker at CHAT Insurance holds these values dear to his or her heart: