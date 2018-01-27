Fort York Food Bank finds new home at the 11th hour

Barely a month before its lease was set to expire, the Fort York Food Bank (FYFB) has found a new home.

There was concern the food bank, which serves roughly 1,000 people through grocery and meal programs each month in the downtown core, would be left without a place of its own when the landlord who owns the roughly 3,000-square-foot space it has called home for the past 12 years declined to extend their lease.

The Fort York Food Bank is a much-needed service in the west end of Toronto’s downtown core, serving an area from Dovercourt Road to Yonge Street and Bloor Street to Fleet Street.

Fortunately, the food bank has managed to secure a new space a short distance north of its original location and will start moving into its new home at 380 College St. on Sunday, Feb. 18. The food bank plans to be fully up and running out of that location by Thursday, March 1.

Related Content Toronto's Fort York Food Bank looks for new home

"We're very pleased to secure an excellent new location for FYFB, so we can continue to provide important services to our community without significant disruption or closure," said FYFB co-chair Julie LeJeune in a statement. "We thank our many stakeholders for their assistance in recent weeks as we searched for a new location. To help defray relocation costs, we welcome any other assistance from local businesses, developers, or residents."

Those looking to help the organization with its moving costs and other incidental expenses can do so online at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/fort-york-food-bank-fyfb/.

The organization’s relocation will coincide with its signature fundraiser, The Lucky Ball, an annual St. Patrick’s Day-themed bash. The event will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 at the Amsterdam Brewhouse, 245 Queens Quay W. For event tickets or information, visit www.luckyball.ca.

