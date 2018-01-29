How to eat Chinese noodles like royalty

With locations in Toronto and Markham, Oriental Rice Noodle House is a popular spot for Chinese noodles. Not only does it feature simple noodles, it also offers unique dishes sure to wow guests. The famous "crossing the bridge" soup is a foodie favourite. Noodles, broth and a lot of condiments are brought out and presented separately so diners can create their dream dish.

The authentic "crossing the bridge" noodle soup is one of the Yunnan province's most famous dishes. This noodle soup is made from chicken, pork and beef bone, boiled for more than 12 hours.

The boiling soup is brought to the table in a very hot stone pot with a tray of goodies, such as ham, black fungus, tofu skin, etc. Diners can put the ingredients they prefer with rice noodles in the hotpot and enjoy! At Oriental Rice Noodle House, there’s no limit on the amount of noodles you can add to your meal!

