The seafood hotpot has grown in popularity with people realizing how delicious the dish can be. Foodies are encouraged to try Champions Cuisine's seafood hotpot to take the flavour to another level. Popular choices include the spicy soup, made using traditional Sichuan hot pot ingredients, and consommé soup, made of stewed flounder bone. The restaurant has something for everyone and serves all kinds of seafood, vegetables, meats, and other classic grilled seafood, such as scallops, crab, fish, and more.

Address: 8333 Kennedy Rd unit 1071, Unionville, ON L3R 1J5