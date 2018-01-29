OTT Pay, Your Gateway to Chinese Consumers

As a member of the OTT Group of Companies, OTT Pay is the premiere provider of cross-border payment services for Chinese consumers. Partnered with WeChat Pay, Alipay, JD Pay and BestPay, OTT Pay allows Canadian merchants to accept 90% of mobile payments used by Chinese consumers, whether they are travellers or newly arrived immigrants.

Our strength is in the partnerships we build. In the past year, we have partnered with strong Canadian brands intent on breaking into the newly emerging Chinese market. Through our know-how, we allow for these Canadian merchants to directly communicate their brands and products to their target market, giving them the first opportunity at this new market.

Through bridging Chinese consumers with Canadian merchants, OTT Pay is uniquely positioned to offer long-term marketing solutions, which enable effective, long-term relationships between the consumers and the merchants. OTT Pay supports the merchant in navigating these powerful new methods of communication with their customers.

With members registered with Canadian regulators in the financial services industry, the OTT Group of Companies has been well placed to offer secure, trusted, and hassle free services to overseas Chinese and local Canadians for over 11 years.