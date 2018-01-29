Having hotpot with a couple of friends in Toronto can sometimes be tricky; it’s hard to find a hotpot restaurant that fits everybody’s needs. Some people like Szechuan-style spicy hotpot, while others prefer Cantonese-style. Now, Potman Hotpot can be the new go-to place for hotpot lovers.

Unlike the other hotpot restaurants, Potman Hotpot is not all-you-can-eat (AYCE); diners can strictly order off the menu and only pay for what they order. The a-la-carte restaurant offers a wide selection of broths, ingredients, and sauces. Visitors can get regular hotpot ingredients, such as New Zealand lamb, crab meat stick, and vegetables, or opt for premium ingredients, like Japanese wagyu beef, U.S. wagyu beef or jumbo oysters. Potman is a great place for ‘fatty beef’ lovers. A few kinds of beef are available, from the basic Angus-certified beef to top-grade Japanese wagyu.

Because this is an a-la-carte hotpot, the food offered is always fresh and high-quality. Potman is a really great spot for hotpot and definitely worth a try.

Address: 633 Silver Star Blvd #110-111, Scarborough, ON M1V 5N1