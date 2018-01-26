Lafayette Consignment

The Lafayette store, located in Toronto at Yonge & Sheppard, aims to live up to the iconic Galeries Lafayette in Paris by bringing over the same high-end luxury that you can find in Europe.

Should you wish to change purses, jewelry, or watches, you can find a great selection at the Lafeyette store. Lafayette can also help you find new owners for the items you used to love, but no longer wish to keep in exchange for some quick cash.

In the Lafeyette store, you can expect to find the best in both in-fashion and timeless, enduring styles, such as Birkin and Kelly from Hermès. Product categories include handbags, fine watches, designer shoes and fashion accessories.

Every item is carefully selected by the owner to ensure quality and authenticity with the hope to bring the best luxury selection to customers. With reasonable pricing, your dream piece may not be so far away…

Why choose Lafayette?

High-end boutique: from classic styles to the “it” bag, Lafayette will always provide you with the most classic and sought after items.

Personalized service: In order to let every customer enjoy one-on-one service, make an appointment to browse the collection in person at a time that is convenient for you.

Fantastic Location: Conveniently located at 4750 Yonge St (Yonge/Sheppard), the building is accessible by subway.