North York woman heads off to Pyeongchang for her 5th Olympic Games

Mona Yeganegi isn’t an athlete, but the North York resident will take part in her fifth Olympic Games this year.

The 29-year-old, who lives near Bayview and Steeles avenues, boarded a plane for South Korea on Thursday, Jan. 25, where she will remain for the entire month of February to assist with the Pyeongchang Games.

As she’s done in past, Yeganegi will be part of the opening ceremonies, and this time will also take on the media/press and mix zone managing leader role for men’s hockey.

Once the Pyeongchang Games start, it will not only mark her fifth Olympic Games, but also the 15th international games she has been a part of.

Yeganegi, who is putting her work as a child psychologist on hold to focus on a journalism career, originally had dreams of attending sporting events as an athlete.

“I’ve always had a passion for sports,” she told the Mirror the day before she left for South Korea, noting she used to swim competitively. “I wanted to become an athlete, but then I thought maybe that wasn’t the best idea for me. But, I wanted to be involved one way or another.”

The 2010 Vancouver Olympics was her first big Games, where she was part of the opening and closing ceremonies, along with acting as a medal and flower bearer — delivering the first Canadian medal to mogul skier Jennifer Heil.

“The first time we stepped on stage, all these (camera) flashes were going off and I couldn’t see,” she recalled. “But, it was such a thrill. I’ve been to every Games since Vancouver.”

When all Iranian athletes had left before the Rio closing ceremony, Yeganegi, whose family is from Iran, stepped in as flag bearer.

But, one of her favourite moments happened in Vancouver, when she was acting as a medal bearer.