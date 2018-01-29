Where is the Secret Garden?!

If you’re looking for the secret garden, it’s only a ten-minute drive from York University or two minutes from the Vaughan Mills Outlet Mall, located on the opposite side of Canada’s Wonderland. If you still can’t find it, search for 3600 Rutherford Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6 (across from the Esso gas station!)
What’s so unique about the brand new Green Grotto location?
The Green Grotto embodies the theme “Secret Garden" with a forest design, decoration and atmosphere.
In addition, this Green Grotto location carries most of the “IN” fashion magazines, such as Milk, Vivi, Elle, Star, In Touch, East Week, Next Magazine, Oriental Land and features independently designed, hand-crafted furniture and the most popular, trendy board games for free!
*Accepts reservation for VIP room and parties! Also, the store has a lot of parking available for customers!
Green Grotto Vaughan location special offers:
All take out drinks get 15% off without time constraints!
