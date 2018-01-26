Coldest Day of the Year ride kicks off in Toronto's Greektown

Cycle Toronto, a member-supported, not-for-profit organization that works to make Toronto a healthy, safe and vibrant cycling city for all, is holding its annual Coldest Day of the Year ride on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The hour-long, family-friendly tour, which will be followed by a social, will get underway around noon at the Alexander the Great Parkette at Danforth and Logan avenues. Those interested in taking part should meet at the starting point for 11:30 a.m.

The ride, which is about seven-kilometres long, will conclude at Betty’s pub, 240 King St. E., with a mix-and-mingle gathering.

Both the start and end points are TTC accessible.