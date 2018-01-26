ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Buttons and Seven are hoping to be adopted

BUTTONS – THREE-YEAR-OLD DWARF RABBIT

Bouncy little Buttons, or “Energizer Bunny”, as he’s otherwise known, is a high-octane, energy-filled adrenaline junkie who pulls no punches when it comes to having a blast. He loves running, jumping, and running some more. He’s a bright-eyed party-boy who’s on the lookout for a home that can handle his fun-loving swag.

Buttons can be a little overprotective of his enclosure. That’s his zone, his bachelor pad, his abode. He doesn’t let just anyone step on his turf. As for litter training – well, that’s a work in progress. He’s been so busy seeing how fast he can run that he hasn’t had time to learn about litter training. He hopes his new family would teach him a thing or two as far as all that goes. Most importantly, he’s looking for a mature family with some experience with rabbits. He hopes they’d be patient with him as he learns and grows into a well-behaved – but no less fun – rabbit. He’s a ball of energy looking for his a loving home.

If you would like to learn more about Buttons please email specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com