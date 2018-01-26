ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Buttons and Seven are hoping to be adopted

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Buttons the three-year-old dwarf rabbit and Seven, a seven-year-old cat.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
Bouncy little Buttons, or “Energizer Bunny”, as he’s otherwise known, is a high-octane, energy-filled adrenaline junkie who pulls no punches when it comes to having a blast. He loves running, jumping, and running some more. He’s a bright-eyed party-boy who’s on the lookout for a home that can handle his fun-loving swag.
Buttons can be a little overprotective of his enclosure. That’s his zone, his bachelor pad, his abode. He doesn’t let just anyone step on his turf. As for litter training – well, that’s a work in progress. He’s been so busy seeing how fast he can run that he hasn’t had time to learn about litter training. He hopes his new family would teach him a thing or two as far as all that goes. Most importantly, he’s looking for a mature family with some experience with rabbits. He hopes they’d be patient with him as he learns and grows into a well-behaved – but no less fun – rabbit. He’s a ball of energy looking for his a loving home.
If you would like to learn more about Buttons please email specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com
Please note: to keep a guy like Buttons happy, it's important to give him big cages. A rabbit the size of Buttons will require an enclosure at least 4'Lx4'Wx4'H. Remember: all rabbits need at least 4 hours a day of playtime outside of their cage each day.
Photogenic and fabulous and with a foodie's appetite, Seven is a plus-sized model who’s looking for a quiet and cozy home where he’ll get all the scratches, snuggles and cuddles a soon-to-be senior like him deserves.
Seven is definitely a contender for the title of “sweetest cat” here at the Toronto Humane Society. He LOVES attention. When you pop by his pad for a visit, he’ll lay himself out for all the scratches and pets. This man knows what he wants. Just when you think you’re done giving him the love, he’ll place his paw on your hand, as if to say “not so fast, new best friend.” But really, he is such a kind and gentle guy who’s entering his retirement years handsomely and gracefully.
While he is naturally larger than most cats, Seven’s a fan of food. There’s no beating around that well-rounded bush. He hopes his new family will help him shed a few pounds with healthy dieting and a small amount of exercise a guy his age would be into.
If you’re interested in giving sweet Seven a home, we’d love for you to contact us at felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com
Butch the 11-month old shepherd found a forever home! Warturtle the turtle is still looking for his.
Birds lose a lot of heat through their feet. A heated perch is a great way to keep your feathered friend warm during the cold winter months.
