Located in Langham Square, Markham, is a simple and cozy restaurant with nature-themed, wooden decor.

The Fresh Noodles with Sautéed Ground Pork and Pickled Beans is a classic Hunan dish with the perfect balance of sour and spicy flavours. This popular dish will not only satisfy your cravings, but also help stimulate your appetite.

Braised Beef Brisket and Pork Intestines and Pickled Green Peppers are also excellent choices to start a meal. Choose Yunnan cross bridge rice noodles with white broth and dozens of fresh side dishes to mix and match toppings and create a custom dish.

There are currently eight different types of soup bases for you to choose from; Original, Hot Spicy, Tomato, Coconut Curry and more, offering options for all palates.

The Boiling Pot features floating shiny seaweed, golden shrimp, and a spoonful of rich soup wrapped in wonton, the taste of the countryside and home.

MiMi Noodle House has some incredible local delicacies, such as: Sliced Beef with Fresh Hot Pepper, Steamed Chicken with Chili Sauce, Cucumber in Garlic Sauce, Pork Bone with Chinese Sauce and many more.

The team at MiMi Noodle House can’t wait to help you explore and discover your new favourite dish.

Address: 8333 Kennedy Rd Unit 1072, Unionville, ON L3R 1J5

