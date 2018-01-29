CHIC XI restaurant —— A Modern Touch of High-end Chinese Cuisine.

In today’s busy society, people are always busy working or studying, so they opt for fast food and takeout, which is often not very healthy. CHIC XI restaurant, an alternative to fast food, is known for its originality and nutritious dishes.

Abalone Lo Fun is the most famous dish at CHIC XI. The chef uses the best quality rice from Thailand, boils it to 70% cooked, then steams it to make it soft and clear. The preparation is very complicated and time consuming, but the masters from CHIC XI continue to make rice this way to ensure the quality.

The two new fried rice dishes are also a favourite - Eel Fried Rice with Avocado and Black Truffle Fried Rice with Tiger Prawn.

The all-day handmade dim sum is a highlight at CHIC XI restaurant. Visitors can find nine signature and classic dim sum dishes here, with some of them surprisingly mixed with western ingredients. Foie Gras Har Gow, for example, features the strong taste of Foie Gras mixed with crisp and tasty shrimp that can make your tongue dance. The Cheese Burger Spring Roll is another great creation. Under the crispy surface of the roll, there is soft cheese.

There are many dishes worth mentioning from CHIC XI’s Dedicated Menu, like Tiger Prawn Stir Fried XO Sauce with Asparagus. The sweetness of fresh asparagus with a little spicy kick of house made XO Sauce makes the tiger prawn taste even better. Pork Cha Siu is a common dish in many Chinese restaurants, but at CHIC XI, no food colouring is added. All Cha Siu shine in their own colour, with 30% fat and a touch of honey, making the dish so juicy! Stewed Angus Beef with Red Wine Sauce is a seasonal dish for the winter. CHIC XI uses authentic angus beef that is slow cooked with French red wine. The beef melts in your mouth, accompanied by the flavour of wine. Another perfect combination!

Steamed soup from Ancient China may be underrated, until now. CHIC XI believes in food therapy. Steamed soup can perfectly keep the original flavours and nutritious values of the ingredients. After staying in the steam box for three hours, the ingredients disperse all the flavours so there is no need to even add salt. Each soup has its own function and works differently, but all are great for the body. Most importantly, they all taste really good!

The founder and chefs at CHIC XI know that the only way to keep customers coming back is to maintain the high-quality of each dish. They are always learning and creating new dishes and are ready for any challenge. Therefore, they will continue to use high-quality, nutritious ingredients, a healthy way of cooking, and a trendy presentation to keep foodies hooked.

Address: 3471 Yonge St, North York, ON M4N 2N3

Website: www.chicxi.com

Phone: (416) 485-9898