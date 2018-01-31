Check out Winterfest 2018, a free event, coming to east Toronto

Community members are invited to come out and enjoy some winter fun in Toronto’s east end at Winterfest 2018.

The free, community event is set for Saturday, Feb. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 1725 Gerrard St. E., east of Coxwell Avenue.

The festivities will include live music by local bands, notably Red Light Ranch, as well as shinny and hockey skills on the main ice surface, a 50/50 draw, family skating on the pleasure rink and sledding. There will also be food and drink available for purchasing.

Winterfest 2018 is presented by the Fairmount Park Ice Masters, a group of volunteers who maintain the natural ice rink at Fairmount Park.