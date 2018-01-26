Established in 1992 from a solo retail agency in a Canadian ethnic market, Compass Holidays and its parent company, Tian Bao Travel, have grown dramatically over the years into a premiere wholesaler of airline tickets and tour packages. The company has 10 offices and over 80 travel specialists located in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Shanghai. Tian Bao Travel has provided travel services to numerous travel agencies and more than 50,000 travelers each year across North America. Our sales volume has exceeded $100 million each year since 2010.

At Tian Bao Travel, we believe that every traveler has unique needs, objectives and expectations for their travel plans.

We have the experience and resources to design and implement a customized trip catering to each client’s needs. Clients will be able to experience the captivating culture, history, and languages with our unique options for each destination. We have a team of professional specialists with various backgrounds and extensive experience in the travel industry providing Tian Bao Travel with the necessary skill levels to be a one-stop shop for all your travel needs – we’ve been there and done it!

Tian Bao Travel is privately-owned, financially stable and innovative with a history of personalized services, effectively proven cost-containment programs and fully established international and national representation. The company was appointed as the exclusive agency in Canada for the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai. In return, we sold 120,000 tickets through our network and set the record for the largest group to the China Pavilion in one day. We were very honored to be appointed again as the exclusive sales agency in Canada for the 2011 International Horticultural Expo in Xi’an, China.

At Tian Bao Travel we remain committed to doing everything possible to create lasting memories. From itineraries which reflect your interests, budget and time to carefully selected and knowledgeable guides, means of transportation and handpicked comfortable accommodations, we strive to give you value for your money. We won’t overlook your desire to sample and enjoy the artistic and culinary delights of cultures beyond your own.

