The research and development specialists of V Line are all industry elites with years of experience. They offer the most advanced non-surgical cosmetic treatments and equipment combined with Swiss-quality products and services for both men and women. Customized treatments for every unique client is one of V Line’s specialties, including three main service directions- Body-Contouring, Anti-Aging, and Laser Skin Rejuvenation. For young clients, they also offer V-shape face sliming, nose/chin enhancement, and anti-acne treatments.

The personalized Reverse Skin System was developed by V Line Laboratories to provide the most effective skincare products backed by high performance ingredients tested with clinical research. The three collections under Reverse Skin System (HydraGenesis Collection, HydraLuminous Collection, and HydraEssentials Collection) is created for different age groups to cure different types of skin issues. Each skincare collection offers a wide range of benefits according to the most up-to-date evidence-based dermatological research.

Natural, soft Swiss spring water from the Gotthard mountain range is used as the base of the Reverse Skin System since it contains many of the essential minerals and trace elements that ensure the correct functioning of the body. Its perfectly balanced composition makes it ideal for hydrating and balancing skincare formulas.

V Line Cosmetic Clinic is a leading cosmetic brand originating in Switzerland. Branches are now located in Canada, the United States, Hong Kong, and Switzerland. V Line is also planning on expanding to more countries all over the world in the upcoming years. Their globalized VIP service system can be used universally, in any location.