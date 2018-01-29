Eternal Beauty, Everlasting Love

Preserved flowers were developed in Germany in the 20th century. With the help of advanced technology, once the flowers start to bloom, they are picked and immersed in a non-toxic, drying compound that draws out the moisture before being dyed with various colours. Their beauty and soft, delicate appearance make it difficult to differentiate between cut flowers and preserved flowers. Best of all, they will last for several years; usually, the high-quality preserved flowers are given a three- to five-year life expectancy. Meanwhile, they are maintenance-free, since they require no water or sunlight to keep their freshness and long-lasting beauty.

At Trésor Park, we aim to bring this minimalist and sophisticated beauty to everyone and make the love everlasting, since the unique symbolism of the preserved flower is “never withered love.” Preserved flowers, at their best, can truly excite the senses, whatever the occasion; from Mother’s Day arrangements to Valentine’s Day bouquets, every occasion is memorable with a preserved flower.

With every design we sketch, every arrangement we fashion, and every bloom we select, we pour our hearts into it, ensuring the exquisiteness of our floral creations. Our experienced florists craft each floral arrangement by hand to create gorgeous gifts. We focus on every detail to make our products beautiful, durable, and meaningful. We only select the highest quality preserved flowers from well-known farms in Ecuador and Japan. The petals feel as soft as skin and look as exquisite as velvet.

There is an old saying that the fragrance always stays in the hand that gives the roses. May the everlasting blossoms accompany every important moment in your life and witness all your happiness.