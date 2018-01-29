SuperUnion Fitness (Super Union), with its headquarters in Toronto, is a leading O2O fitness culture platform in Canada.

Super Union Fitness has a diverse and comprehensive team of high-quality professional coaches, the most rigorous dietitians, the best photography team and the most responsible service personnel. They offer all kinds of functional courses and professional diet plans, as well as various outdoor activities to help students develop a perfect figure and a healthy way of life.

When it was first established, Super Union Fitness had a small team and slow start, but the group was positive and worked hard to provide the best services for clients. In just a few months, there has already been a qualitative breakthrough in product category, service quality and company scale.

The company’s rapid development is a result of the excellent quality of the services provided and the team’s positive attitude. The local company innovated the O2O model of private teaching and fitness meal plans. It has also prepared various outdoor activities, built a fitness community, and established Super Union’s exclusive studio of sports photography. The team’s goal is to become the most dynamic fitness platform in Canada.

Super Union Fitness advocates natural fitness. The group believes that people can still build a perfect figure without relying on fitness equipment and taking special supplements. They ensure each client is treated as an individual and create a unique plan to cater to specific needs. They carry out tailor-made training programs based on the different physical conditions of students. They believe that the best training mode is what suits you best. Super Union’s private teaching model is also one of its shining points. It's different from the traditional mode of gym coaching. All the coaches at Super Union can provide you with door-to-door service, so you can experience the profession and safety of private teaching in your own home, which makes the building of the perfect figure become attainable.