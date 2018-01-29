Room 29 is a cutting-edge fashion boutique based in the heart of North York. Since 2013, Room 29 has been bringing the hottest emerging brands from around the world to Canada. You can shop their large selection of fashion pieces by either visiting their impressive 3,000 sq. ft. flagship store, located at 5170 Yonge Street Unit 200, or their online store at ROOM29.CA, which offers free shipping worldwide. Its impressive roster of designers includes Max Mara, Mackage, Moose Knuckles, Parajumpers, MCQ, Pierre Balmain, Alice McCall, Keepsake, C/Meo Collective, The Fifth, BOYY, Pinko, Senso, Rachele Louisa, Love Moschino, Salondeju, GCDS, Staud, Wildfox and many more. Some favourite pieces at the store include contemporary zipper boots from Senso, the perfect summer dress from For Love and Lemons, and the coveted Karl bag by Thai based brand BOYY. With much more to offer, Room 29 is definitely a must-visit for fashion lovers looking for something fresh and different.

