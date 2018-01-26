As a multicultural city, Toronto has been a paradise for food lovers. From gourmet to fast food, fine dining to food court, west to east, there are endless options. It’s easy to name several types of soup noodles or ramen, but the same can’t be said for dry noodles. Fortunately, PanPan Noodle Bar has added the Wuhan Hot Dry Noodle to the list.

PanPan Noodle Bar features the most authentic street food originating from Wuhan, China. Our signature dish is the Hot Dry Noodle, which is called ‘Sesame Lover’ in the menu. In Wuhan, locals can have it for every single meal, and the taste of it is stamped in the memories of everyone visiting the city. As you mix the bowl of noodles, it becomes extremely enticing with the aroma of sesame arising. The crunchiness of radish and the sourness of pickled cowpeas further add to the flavour explosion. You can even customize the dish with different types of noodles (rice noodles or wide vermicelli), toppings (beef or chicken) and different levels of spiciness (mild is an option).

The ‘Sesame Lover’ is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Wuhan-style dishes. There are many more choices available at PanPan Noodle Bar. Another popular item is the Sticky Rice Crepe, a pan-fried dish with layers of egg crepe, sticky rice, bamboo, mushrooms, dried tofu and pork. We usually recommend that our customers share the dish, but appreciate those who try to conquer it alone. Wuhan-style Sui Mai amazes everyone who tries it for the first time with its pepper flavour. We can’t forget our star dessert, Soft Inside (Deep Fried Mochi), that has become a favourite for many who try it.

Fusion has become a trend that represents the marriage of foods from different cultures. However, we believe that the authenticity of our traditional menu items can also be recognized and accepted. Our goal is to bring every Torontonian the most authentic local street food from Wuhan, China. Our noodles are delicious and a great new cuisine to add to any foodie’s diet.

Address: 23 Baldwin Street 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON M5T 1L1