With flowers as ornaments, a space will become full of vitality, no matter how dim it was before.
One Leaf Studio, founded in 2017 by Lavi, is a high-end floral design studio. Lavi started working with plants out of her love for flower arrangement. When more and more friends were amazed by her floral creations, she created a floral design studio to share her gift with the city.
Lavi’s work is unique and free from restrictions. She picks out what she likes from a variety of supplies and transforms the flowers, creating a work of art each time. She takes the characteristics of each plant into consideration before tailoring the design to work with her customers’ preferences and requests.
In the last year, One Leaf Studio has gained popularity and recognition from young people across Toronto because of the uniqueness of the floral designs and the exceptional customer service.
The team at One Leaf Studio ensures each client request receives the same care and high quality service. Lavi wants each experience at One Leaf Studios to be as beautiful as the flower arrangements she carefully crafts.
Contact: 437-333-8881
Email: oneleafstudio@hotmail.com
Wechat: Oneleaf_Studio
