With flowers as ornaments, a space will become full of vitality, no matter how dim it was before.

One Leaf Studio, founded in 2017 by Lavi, is a high-end floral design studio. Lavi started working with plants out of her love for flower arrangement. When more and more friends were amazed by her floral creations, she created a floral design studio to share her gift with the city.

Lavi’s work is unique and free from restrictions. She picks out what she likes from a variety of supplies and transforms the flowers, creating a work of art each time. She takes the characteristics of each plant into consideration before tailoring the design to work with her customers’ preferences and requests.