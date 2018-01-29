Jealousy Beauty Inc. was founded in the spring of 2008 in Toronto by Leanna Li and Joey Feng. As Canada’s leading private retailer, Jealousy Beauty Inc. specializes in Asian cosmetics, beauty and skincare products. Their mission is to aid the local North American consumers to discover a new horizon on cosmetics and beauty products from East Asia. On the other hand, Jealousy Beauty Inc. facilitates East Asian consumers to access their already familiar brands.

The Jealousy Beauty Inc. E-Commerce department was established in 2009. Aside from the two storefront retail locations, www.jealousyonline.com was created in order to meet the rising demands from consumers, both in the international and domestic markets. Detailed information on various products is easily accessed from anywhere with the online database. Customers can accumulate and use reward points for both in-store and online purchases. Now, the website is designed primarily to best cater to the Chinese community, whose demographic is the largest in the customer base. With the vision to expand and cater to a larger demographic target, the English version is underway and will soon be in service for the general public.

In 2014, Jealousy Beauty Inc. introduced Japanese nail art and eyelash extension services in Toronto and opened its nail salon in Markham to better serve people who love Japanese nail art. Japanese nail art lasts four weeks without chipping, peeling or any of the other signs of wear customers are accustomed to 48 hours after a regular manicure. Also, it doesn’t damage the natural nail like acrylics and UV gels have been known to do, since it doesn’t require any extensive buffing or lights. Additionally, it allows nails to breathe after it’s applied.

In order to better serve customers with the newest Japanese beauty trends, this year, Jealousy Beauty Inc. will bring in POLA facial services, which is one of the best beauty brands in Japan.