LCBO collecting donations in support of Arthritis Society

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is helping children across Canada with arthritis.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, more than 660 liquor stores in Ontario will start collecting donations for the Arthritis Society. Donation boxes will be on display at checkout counters until Saturday, Feb. 24.

The charitable initiative is part of the LCBO’s Giving Back In Our Community fundraising program. The Arthritis Society is one of 27 charities set to benefit from the LCBO’s province-wide donation box program this year.

Funds for the national health charity will be directed to the Stop Childhood Arthritis initiative, which is working on developing personalized medicine to test for, target, and treat childhood arthritis earlier, and with greater accuracy and fewer side effects.

“I want to thank the LCBO’s customers and staff for their generous support for children in Ontario and across Canada who are living with the devastating impacts of arthritis,” said Janet Yale, president and CEO of the Arthritis Society, in a Jan. 25 news release.

“These funds will help advance discoveries that will improve quality of life for thousands of children now and in the future. We are grateful for the opportunity to profile this important work and gain the public’s support through LCBO’s network of stores throughout the province.”

Twenty per cent of Canadians live with the serious effects of arthritis, including an estimated 24,000 infants, children and teens. There is no cure.

Visit arthritis.ca for more information.