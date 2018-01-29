Let’s redefine flower shop

Let life be beautiful like summer flowers --- Tagore

Every time we look back to see why we started our floral studio, the reason is very simple. Whether you are just falling in love, or you and your partner have been together for years, we hope our flowers can witness every important moment in your life. We started this beautiful journey with flowers. All the flower arrangements and gifts are filled with our best wishes.

“Loving what you do is happiness.” This is exactly how we feel every single day. We love what we are doing and we hope everyone who gets flowers from us can see that we put hearts into our work.

If you love flowers and want to show someone you care or brighten your own day, we have something for you. If flowers aren’t for you, we have other options available and are happy to help you find the perfect gift for that special someone. Also available are workshops where you can prepare a special gift yourself.