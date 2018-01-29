Camellia Wedding Gown was created out of a life-long passion for beautiful, haute couture and trendy designs. Dedicated to providing the latest in-style bridal gowns and bridal accessories, the salon offers a wide selection of stunning and luxurious bridal gowns at competitive prices. It also provides a bridal gown customization service.

Conveniently located at the centre of the Greater Toronto Area, with easy access from HWY 401 & HWY 404, Camellia Wedding Gown strives to deliver the highest quality of service by offering a personalized service with a warm and relaxing environment complimented by friendly and approachable staff. Come visit our showroom and let our professional staff help you find your dream dress, stress-free.

To enjoy a private experience, please call ahead to reserve a time slot. Camellia Wedding Gown is an appointment-based salon with two fitting rooms. There are also plenty of free parking spaces.

Camellia Wedding Gown carries designer wedding dresses from Spain, Australia, and the United States with over 300 of the latest styles in the store available for brides to try on. Each dress is hand-picked with the cuts, designs and prices in mind. There is something that meets every bride's needs.