Toronto Public Library users get access to free online film streaming

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has launched a new, free movie-streaming service. It's available to its 1.2 million cardholders.
Called Kanopy, it will offer cardholders access to a curated collection of 30,000 of the world’s best films.
Those using the service can stream up to eight commercial-free films per month at no charge.
All available films can be seen here: http://torontopl.kanopystreaming.com
Libraries in several other major cities in North America such as Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Vancouver Island, and U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Baltimore, Seattle, Brooklyn, Austin, New Orleans, San Francisco, Annapolis, Philadelphia and Phoenix currently offer this on-demand video platform to their cardholders. Kanopy operates in partnership with more than 4,000 libraries around the world.
Users only need is a library card to get started. TPL membership is free.
The streaming service, which was founded in 2008 as an educational tool for colleges and universities can be accessed from leading devices and platforms, including Roku, Chromecast, AppleTV, iOS, and Android.
