Toronto Public Library users get access to free online film streaming

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has launched a new, free movie-streaming service. It's available to its 1.2 million cardholders.

Called Kanopy, it will offer cardholders access to a curated collection of 30,000 of the world’s best films.

Those using the service can stream up to eight commercial-free films per month at no charge.

All available films can be seen here: http://torontopl.kanopystreaming.com