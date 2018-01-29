At Golden Iron Tattoo Studio, the way of life is a tattooed life. Like all passionate artists, the team spends most of its waking hours honing their skills, bettering their craft, and making themselves into the best artists they can be, for themselves and their clients.

They eat, breathe, and sleep tattoos.

The Golden Iron team has been this way since the creation of the shop, and although stronger, bigger, and better for doing so, it has not been an easy climb.

Golden Iron Tattoo Studio was established in 2011 and is located in the heart of downtown Toronto, with the uptown shop being established in 2016. The diverse, award-winning roster of artists is inspired by both modern and traditional design layouts and works with its clientele to turn concepts into reality.

The team is honoured to have the opportunity to showcase its work and be recognized for its creations.

According to the group, to be able to do so in venues filled with so many other talented artists is humbling and an accomplishment that gives them purpose, a sense of achievement, and an undying love for the art of tattoo.

In their years of existence, they are proud to say that their hard work and dedication to their craft has paid off, allowing them to come home with awards showcasing their skills and dedication to the art and the life it encompasses.

Their courage to live this way comes from knowing that they are always growing as a family to be the best team of artists they can be.

They look forward to the challenges of the coming years, and can’t wait to see new visitors in the studio.

Instagram: goldeniron_tattoos_toronto