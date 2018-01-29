Website：www.geacademy.ca

Add：36 Atkinson Ave, Vaughan ON L4J 8C9

Tel：905-707-7781

Global Education Academy（GEA）is an international private school accredited by the Ontario Ministry of Education (BSID#883977) to provide university preparation courses and to award Ontario Secondary School Diplomas, which are widely accepted by global universities as an official requirement for admission, including universities in the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia. With a mixture of both western and eastern educational values, GEA offer the greatest of support to students in helping them to achieve their academic goals. GEA offers a solid academic foundation, a safe and secure environment and professional university application guidance that allows students to be able to achieve success in both their academic and life goals.

In September, the University of Toronto established the J. P. SONG Scholarship for Excellence in ESL Learning in honour of the executive director of GEA, J. P. SONG, aiming at encourage Asian students to enhance their language skills and improve their academic performance. Principal Irwin Diamond, who has had 40 years of experience in education management, was the first Canadian to found an Ontario-accredited secondary school program abroad and a pioneer of founding international schools in Ontario.

GEA is located in the city of Vaughan, which is a safe and high-end community in the Greater Toronto Area. The campus is surrounded by supermarkets, restaurants, clinics and other facilities. GEA is equipped with advanced teaching facilities and a generous open space, in which the students can enjoy their academic and after-school activities. All campus facilities are inclusive and accessible for all students. The facilities include over 50 classrooms, a multi-functional auditorium, lecture room, library, multi-functional gym, stage, indoor basketball court, computer lab, chemistry lab, 24-hour security, an outdoor soccer field, and more.