KVB Kunlun Group has over 17 years of professional experience in Forex. It was established in Auckland, New Zealand with subsidiaries and representative offices in international cities such as Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. The company provides foreign exchange transactions, liquidity solutions, international settlement and corporate hedge, wealth management, securities investment, financial IT solutions and other financial products and services for global customers and enterprises. The main business of foreign exchange transactions was successfully listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK Stock Code: 6877).

KVB Kunlun Group is one of the few multinational non-banking financial institutions in the world that is both licensed by regulators around the world as well as with a listing presence by one of its subsidiaries. It is also a pioneer in establishing the Chinese RMB globalization concept for many years. Since 2001, KVB’s foresight on Chinese RMB Internationalization and Chinese Offshore Market Development had proven to be ahead of its time. Establishing advanced financial services tools and service concepts, we have come up with our unique branding and specialization in this industry with avant-garde models and innovative trading systems. We have been proudly serving our global customers and look forward to continuing to provide top quality service for years to come. KVB Kunlun Canada Inc.

Address :Suite 3600, Exchange Tower, 130 King St. West, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1B1 Canada