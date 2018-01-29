Toronto Engineering Training Center

INTRODUCTION:

Established in 2005, Frontop Engineering Limited has been steadily growing, aiming to become one of the top engineering firms in Ontario. We are a consulting company with a variety of specialists regularly joining our team. Our group of experts is comprised of Professional Engineers of Ontario, Computer Science and Software Engineers, Ontario Land Surveyors, Noise and Vibration experts and Project Management experts.

Frontop provides multiple engineering services, including: geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring, real-time noise and vibration monitoring, computer science and software development engineering, precision surveying and construction layout, geotechnical engineering, as well as structural, civil work, electrical and mechanical (HVAC, plumbing and fire protection) design. We incorporate our wide range of knowledge and experience to ensure works of excellence and high quality, guaranteeing that the needs of our clients are satisfied.

We provide our services for the Metrolinx - Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, TTC C subway stations, MTO C Highway 401, 407 and 400 extension and improvement projects. We also provide software development, civil, land development (subdivision), industrial and commercial buildings, houses and other structures design, inspection and other consulting services to the Government, Contractors, Architects, Developers, Building Owners and overseas market.