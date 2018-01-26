Dr. Chopra gives back to the community

For the past 24 years, dentistry and the welfare of society have been Dr. Chopra’s passions. Aside from offering optimal dental care to the community, Dr. Chopra makes it her priority to give back to others.

Every year, Dr. Chopra searches for residents within the area who don’t have dental coverage and asks them to send her their story. After reading all the submissions, Dr. Chopra and a team of judges choose one entry as the winner to receive $2,500 worth of free dental care from her office. Dr. Chopra considers it her biggest achievement and honour to give somebody their inner smile.

During her years in India, she was an integral part of many free medical and dental camps organized by the Lions Club and the Rotary Club. Dr. Chopra often went to the rural parts of India and provided free treatment to many patients. The Indian army was also treated at her clinic for free as well as widows and orphans.

Dr. Chopra’s staff is a true reflection of Canada and consists of Indians, Pakistanis, Somalians, Middle Easterners, Europeans, Chinese, Africans and above all, they are Canadians. The staff is very friendly and courteous to everyone.

All the patients are treated with the latest technology and equipment. Every patient who walks in the door is considered and treated like a family member. Dr. Chopra’s friendly personality and caring nature make a visit to her clinic very enjoyable. Practicing family dentistry for many years, Dr. Chopra is very fond of children and they feel the same way about her. She makes them feel comfortable to ensure they have a pleasant dental experience.

To further help the community, Dr. Chopra is taking on new patients.

Dr. Chopra’s clinic offers:

Complete family care, Cosmetic care, Urgent care, Implants (including one day implants), Laughing gas, Veneers, Crowns, Bridges, wisdom teeth surgeries, teeth whitening, tooth-coloured, fillings, digital tech root canal treatments, digital X-rays and laser treatment seven days a week with 24-hour emergency service. Orthodontic treatments are also offered and include Invisalign, Fastbraces and braces for children and adults. The multispecialty dental clinic also offers appointments with a periodontist.

Students and seniors receive a discount on services at the clinic. All insurance plans are accepted and companies are billed directly and electronically.