The beginning of the New Year brought with it a frigid cold weather, giving us a bitter reality check that another harsh winter is here.

During winter, you are at a higher risk of contracting the flu because we all run indoors, away from the cold and in closer contact with other people, and viruses. Cold and flu can be spread through direct contact or respiratory droplets that are generated when someone around you sneezes or coughs. Nevertheless, as hard as this winter can get, it’s not all doom and gloom for you yet. We will walk you through a list of some products that are carried by Healthy Planet Canada, which you can use to fight back for a healthy winter season and keep the flu away naturally!

Homeopathic remedies for cold and flu are a safe and natural system of healing. Homeopathy is considered an alternative medical practice proven beneficial for the treatment of many diseases. It is made by the use of a very small amount of an active ingredient to help cure the disease. At the first signs of flu, you can choose the proper product from our Boiron line that will provide you, and your entire family, with an effective solution. It can help shorten the duration and severity of your symptoms in a natural way, and spare you the excessive use of antibiotics that might compromise your immune system, if not really needed.

With the usage of our homeopathic remedies, you can help in repairing the imbalance created in your immune system, and let it function properly.

Oregano oil is one of the most effective remedies used against the cold and flu. It is rich in polyphenols and phytochemicals, which provide antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. There are many types of oregano herbs, and it is very important to use the best ones. The best herbs have the best chemical profile needed for the production of good quality oregano oil. Therefore, it is very important to be well aware of what product you are buying. Oreganol P73, by North American herb and spice, is made from the combination of high-grade wild oreganos, making it a potent supplement for the treatment of your cold. At the first sign of flu, do not hesitate to take a few drops of this powerful remedy to recover quickly.

You all have heard about it! One of the most common effective ways to avoid getting sick during this very cold winter, is to supplement with Vitamin C which is an immune system booster and is necessary for the growth and repair of different body tissues. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects your body against harmful organisms. Our Sisu brand provides you with good quality Vitamin C, and for people with a sensitive stomach, you won’t feel left aside with the citrus free vitamin C product.

Vitamin D, also called “sunshine vitamin”, plays an important role in helping you fight infections. Our skin produces Vitamin D when exposed to the sun. During the winter, as sun exposure is highly reduced, it is very important to supplement with Vitamin D for the proper functioning of our immune system. Our Natural Factors brand has vitamin D in different forms and concentrations to meet your different preferences and needs.

The more studies conducted on Omega 3, the more benefits are being discovered. Omega 3 is a healthy polyunsaturated fat that is not produced in our bodies, therefore it is considered essential and we need to have it from food or supplements. Omega 3 fats do not only benefit your heart and your brain, but it also boosts your immunity. When you choose your favorite formula and flavor from our Ascenta Omega 3, you are not only less likely to catch the flu, but you will also recover faster when you catch it.

We know that everyone dislike getting that unpleasant cold, along with its frustrating symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, a sore throat and a runny nose; let along how much discomfort it causes you while disrupting your normal daily routines and your professional life. Therefore, we highly advise you to help your immune system function at its best through the intake of the aforementioned supplements to survive this winter season without succumbing to sickness!