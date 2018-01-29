Did you know this about life insurance?

Life insurance policies serve a very important need for a wide range of consumers. However, changing circumstances over a lifetime can make a policy unaffordable or redundant. These situations most often affects seniors. When faced with this conundrum most people stop paying their premiums and the insurance company never has to pay out the death benefit. This is an effective transfer of the policy’s Fair Market Value from the policy holder to the insurer.

There is now an alternative for Canadian seniors over age 70. A Life Settlement allows you to access the fair value of your life insurance policy during your lifetime.

A Life Settlement is the sale of a life insurance policy from the original policy owner to a third-party. When you sell a policy, you can typically receive either an upfront cash payment or a continuous income stream - for life.

On average the secondary market provides 4 - 8 times more cash or future income than insurers will pay as the Cash Surrender Value.

When a policy is sold, the original owner transfers all ownership and beneficiary rights to a third party who becomes responsible for ongoing premiums payments. The new owner becomes entitled to the policy death benefit.

Selling an unwanted policy through the secondary market can provide seniors with more income for medical expenses, travel, to pay off debts or a wide variety of other situations.

On average the secondary market provides 4 - 8 times more cash or future income than insurers will pay as the Cash Surrender Value.

In the United States, it is estimated that payouts to policyholders from life settlements will average approximately $USD 3 billion per year over the next decade. Although much smaller, the Canadian market is built on the same foundational principles as that of the United States, the contractual rights of Canadian policy owners to transact on their life insurance asset.