Inventive Media

You may be Eligible for a Grant to Lose Weight!
When it comes to motivating people to do something, nothing is more motivating than
money as a reward! That’s the premise behind a revolutionary new Weight Loss Grants
Program which offers grant money as a reward for people who want to lose excess weight
and get healthy. If the cost of joining a gym or weight loss group has held you back, you may
be eligible to receive up to $2,500 toward most weight loss programs. And the best news,
it’s easy and free to apply for a weight-loss grant!
"The fundamental mandate for our Weight Loss Grant Program is founded in the belief that obesity has
reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result of
being overweight or obese,” says Lola Snidman, President/Founder of Weight Loss Grants
(WLG). “A weight loss grant is like a friendly competition where the satisfaction of winning helps you stay
on track.”
Eligible WLG participants receive up to 80 percent of the cost of the weight loss program, to
a maximum of $2,500, conditional on full compliance to the terms of the program and
completion of the program. This includes many gyms, health clubs and weight loss
companies like Weight Watchers, Dalewood Health, Jenny Craig, Dr. Berstein, Dr. Poon, Mayo Clinic,
Medcan, as well as registered health care professionals including Registered Dietitians,
Nutritionists, Holistic Nutritionists and Naturopathic Doctors. The grants can even help
cover the cost of gym and health club membership fees, health supplements and personal
training at eligible gyms such as Goodlife Fitness, Lifetime Fitness and Mayfair club.
Just reading the Weight Loss Success Stories on the WLGP website may inspire you to sign
up immediately—that and the grant money that’s available. It’s like a scholarship to attend weight- loss
university!
So where do I sign up?
You can apply online at www.weightlossgrants.org. A representative will contact you to determine your
goal weight, your preferred weight loss company or practitioner and other details. The review and
approval process takes approximately one to two days. Eligible participants receive a funding
package confirming conditional acceptance with the name of a Sponsoring clinic in the area to go for a
free weigh-in to register your base-line weight. A health and weight diagnosis form needs to be signed by
the clinic and returned to WLGP prior to beginning the program. Applicants then receive a Certified Grant
Certificate which is the green light to begin the program. It also signifies that you have taken that first
important step on their life-changing journey to becoming healthy and fit.
For more information or to apply for a Weight Loss Grant, call 1-866-670-6578 or visit www.weightlossgrants.org
