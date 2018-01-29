Inventive Media

(WLG). “A weight loss grant is like a friendly competition where the satisfaction of winning helps you stay

on track.”

Eligible WLG participants receive up to 80 percent of the cost of the weight loss program, to

a maximum of $2,500, conditional on full compliance to the terms of the program and

completion of the program. This includes many gyms, health clubs and weight loss

companies like Weight Watchers, Dalewood Health, Jenny Craig, Dr. Berstein, Dr. Poon, Mayo Clinic,

Medcan, as well as registered health care professionals including Registered Dietitians,

Nutritionists, Holistic Nutritionists and Naturopathic Doctors. The grants can even help

cover the cost of gym and health club membership fees, health supplements and personal

training at eligible gyms such as Goodlife Fitness, Lifetime Fitness and Mayfair club.

Just reading the Weight Loss Success Stories on the WLGP website may inspire you to sign

up immediately—that and the grant money that’s available. It’s like a scholarship to attend weight- loss

university!

So where do I sign up?

You can apply online at www.weightlossgrants.org. A representative will contact you to determine your

goal weight, your preferred weight loss company or practitioner and other details. The review and

approval process takes approximately one to two days. Eligible participants receive a funding

package confirming conditional acceptance with the name of a Sponsoring clinic in the area to go for a

free weigh-in to register your base-line weight. A health and weight diagnosis form needs to be signed by

the clinic and returned to WLGP prior to beginning the program. Applicants then receive a Certified Grant

Certificate which is the green light to begin the program. It also signifies that you have taken that first

important step on their life-changing journey to becoming healthy and fit.

For more information or to apply for a Weight Loss Grant, call 1-866-670-6578 or visit www.weightlossgrants.org



