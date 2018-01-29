505 Consumers Rd., suite 100, North York, ON M2J 4V8
Tel:416-821-4876/647-996-5876 www.pharmamedical.ca info@pharmamedical.ca
Pharma-Medical Science College of Canada is a leading pharmaceutical and medical training college in North America, with hundreds of graduates finding careers in different pharma-medical-related companies all over the world. Our high quality education and success employment rate has built up an excellent reputation within the society and the industry.
We are dedicated to providing a variety of diploma and certificate programs in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medical, food and human services. Night modern laboratories enrich the students’ knowledge with practical skills and hands-on experience, necessary in a very competitive industry, including Quality Control/ Quality Assurance Lab, Medical Lab Technician Practice Lab, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Lab, Personal Support Worker Practice Lab, Pharmacy Assistant Practice Lab and Ultrasound Technician Practice Lab, etc.
Our college is a centre for health-related exam preparation and a resource centre to help pharma-medical professionals get the credentials to work in Canada. Exams include the pharmacist exam, ultrasound exam, medical lab technologist exam, medical doctor exam, nurse exam, etc.
Our college also provides full financial assistance, such as OSAP, a second career fund, Ontario work fund, ODSP, WSIB, for those who qualify. Employment assistance is another successful component; we have assisted many of our graduates when searching for a pharma-medical career.
Trust our experience to find your own career. Come and join us today!
Listen to our student success stories; contact us at 416-821-4876 to learn more.
1. I really want to recommend Pharma-Medical to anyone who wants to start a second career in pharma-medical. PSCC provides extensive courses for studying QA&QC in the pharmaceutical industry and extends consistant support during the job search.
“Richard Shen”
2. In my opinion, PSCC is the best choice for professional growth and excellence. I found all the teachers very well-informed and supportive. They have fresh experience with real work conditions and can convey their knowledge in a very practical way, which makes everything really easy to understand.
“Michael Sukar”
