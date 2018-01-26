uReport: North York girl selected for Toronto legislative page program

Last year, Ariana Hadjiyianni, a Grade 8 student at Milne Valley Middle School, was selected to serve as a legislative page at the legislative assembly of Ontario in Toronto.

During her term of duty, Ariana served as a messenger on the floor of the legislative chamber, met key parliamentary figures and learned about Ontario’s parliamentary system of government.

Ariana earned her spot in the program, which is open to Grade 7 and 8 students who have an academic average of at least 80 per cent, by submitting an application that included an essay outlining her achievements, involvements and suitability for the program. Ariana was responsible for studying and learning the faces, names and locations of the 107 MPPs before arriving at Queen’s Park for her first day. Legislative pages selected from across the province came together at Queen’s Park where they developed long lasting friendships and met fellow students with similar interests as they participated in this unique educational program.

During a typical day in the program, Ariana arrived at Queen’s Park around 8 a.m., dressed in her uniform and then prepared the legislative chamber for the morning’s debates. As the day progressed, Ariana was involved in a number of activities including: delivering messages and water for the MPPs in the chamber, taking classes in legislative process and mathematics and meeting with key legislative players such as the party leaders and the Speaker of the House.