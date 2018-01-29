Jason Ji- State Farm Agent

Jason has been working in the insurance industry for 15 years and has a workforce of 12 professional team members serving the entire GTA. Over the years, Jason has actively been involved in and sponsored community activities.

By providing professional, quick responses and attentive service, Jason and his team have received praise from the community and friends.

They offer one-stop, professional insurance services, including car and home insurance, commercial insurance, car loans, life insurance, disability insurance, critical illness insurance. Also available are investment services, such as RRSPs, RESPs and TFSAs. After years of unremitting efforts, Jason has made a lot of professional friends and has created remarkable achievements that have been widely recognized.