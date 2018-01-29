Our construction teams are experienced and highly-trained to provide cutting-edge building practices and exceptional quality.

We communicate with you. You are always in the loop.

DESIGN

Benestone has a talented team of architects and designers in-house.

We create homes and buildings that reflect your aspirations and dreams.

Each project we undertake is as unique and individual as the people who entrust us with their vision.

CONSTRUCTION

Benestone offers the best construction teams in the industry.

Highly trained construction teams

Cutting-edge technologies and systems

Unsurpassed quality

A tighter, greener build that will stand the test of time and will be more economical to heat and cool

OUR ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

We work with the industry's most experienced soil, structural, environmental and material engineers to ensure the quality and safety of all our construction projects.

Our sales and engineering team skillfully adapts the most advanced material, equipment, energy efficient and health technologies to ensure the highest quality build possible. Benestone offers refinements like lifetime metal roofs, heated floors for comfort, triple paned and self-clearing windows for improved energy savings, electric car charge systems and backsplash display screens in the kitchen – all aimed to improve energy efficiency and ultimate cost savings.

OUR ARCHITECTURE

With over 20 years of experience working with architectural teams that offer the highest standards and professionalism in the industry, Benestone provides creative, innovative and technologically advanced design for every project. Our drawings are comprehensive and coordinated, resulting in minimum changes during construction.

OUR EXPERIENCE

Our full-time site and project managers have more than 25 years of residential and commercial construction and structural engineering experience. Our management team is comprised of astute problem solvers who can overcome any challenge and will complete your project on budget and on time. We have the expertise and skill to build your dream home or commercial office anywhere in the Greater Toronto Area.